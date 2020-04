Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Goodhue County

…Flood Warning now expected to end Sunday evening…The Flood

Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3.

* from Friday morning to Sunday evening.

* At 8:15 AM Monday the stage was 679.8 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 680.5 feet.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise to near flood stage Friday

morning.

&&