Stay-at-home order extension decision expected in next few days

ST. PAUL (AP/KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz says he's preparing to extend his stay-at-home order, which currently runs through Friday.

"I think for us, aligning certainly with some of the federal guidelines that said till the end of April," said Walz. "At least that's a good starting point. But we'll let the data and the science drive us about how long we need to do that."

He hopes to announce a decision "in the next day or two."

Walz also says Minnesota has one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country, but that residents must not get complacent.

Walz told reporters Monday that Minnesota has just 17 cases per 100,000 residents.

He says Minnesota is testing at a higher rate than other states, but not enough to provide a true picture of the extent of the virus' spread.