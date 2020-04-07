A very mild Tuesday; but much cooler weather is ahead

We're dealing with a murky, but mild start to our Tuesday as a storm system moving in from the west is bringing clouds, fog, and showers to the area. Expect a few brief, light rain showers and some thunder this morning and for the early afternoon hours with thick pockets of fog as that system works to pull in warm, moist air ahead of its arrival. A weak cold front will slide through the area in the midday hours, scouring out the murky clouds, setting the stage for a bright and sunnier afternoon for our area. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s meaning this very well may be the warmest day of 2020 to date!

Cooler air will filter in behind today's cold front and overnight temperatures will be in the lower 40s with a light southwest breeze. A few clouds will drift in late in the night as a clipper type storm system drags a cold front that will bring a reinforcing shot of colder air from the northwest.

Light rain will move in during the morning commute Wednesday with the arrival of that cold front in the mid-morning hours. Temperatures will reach the lower 50s in the late morning, then fall to the lower 40s by day's end as harsh northwest winds usher in colder air. Gusts will reach 25 to 30 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the upper 30s to lower 40s for most of the day.

A few flurries will be possible Thursday as more energy rotates in behind the midweek storm system. Raw, gusty winds will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s with high temperatures only in the lower 40s Thursday afternoon.

Good Friday looks like the best weather day between today and next week as high pressure will bring abundant sunshine and lighter winds to the region. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s which is still a bit cooler than the seasonal average, but certainly more pleasant than some of the blustery, unsettled days we'll experience this week.

Easter weekend is looking cool and unsettled with light rain showers possible Saturday afternoon with snow showers mixing in later Saturday night and early Sunday, but right now it doesn't look like we'll see any snowfall accumulation. We will, however, see just a little sunshine Sunday and high temperatures will be in the lower 40s with brisk northwest winds.

It looks like we'll have to deal with colder than normal weather through next week as well as this new, colder weather pattern persists.