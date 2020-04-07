Colder temperatures return

Today marked the warmest day in 2020 for most cities across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Mason City, Albert Lea, and Austin all reached the 70-degree mark Tuesday afternoon. It's unlikely temperatures reach above 60-degree the rest of the week.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the middle and lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. A wave of energy will spark some scattered showers during the late morning and early afternoon. Heavy rainfall is not expected on Wednesday. Rainfall accumulations will be minor around a tenth of an inch or less for many areas. Skies will clear overnight with temperatures dropping near freezing heading into Thursday morning.

Temperatures will stay below average heading into the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and lower 40s Thursday and Friday with partly cloudy conditions. Scattered showers return Saturday with highs in the middle and upper 40s. Then comes the wintry weather on Easter Sunday. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for a light rain/snow mix Sunday morning and afternoon. Accumulations are expected to be minor. Highs next week struggle in the middle and upper 30s on Monday and Tuesday.

Have your allergies been bothering lately? Tree pollen is high right now in Rochester and SE Minnesota. The pollen forecast calls for a high tree pollen count through this workweek.

Nick