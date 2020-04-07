DISTANCE LEARNING: Byron students speak about their first week

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Schools all over Minnesota are switching to "distance learning" so students can still complete their coursework online and at home so they don't fall too far behind during the Stay-at-Home order. Rochester Public schools switched to the system on Monday while other districts, like Byron, made the jump on March 30th.

Kelsey Krogstad, an elementary school student in Byron, says students were allowed to bring their district issued iPads home to help complete their school work. Each day they're given their assignments on a document and they have to sign in online to record attendance for the day.

She has things she likes and doesn't like about the new system.

"There's ups and downs, there's stuff I don't like and stuff I like. I like when we get to go on calls with the class and I get to see my friends but I don't get to see them in person," said Kelsey. "It's hard with the stuff we have to do. It's hard when we don't have a teacher by us all the time. "

Connor Krogstad, a Byron High School sophomore, says his assignments also come in daily online and that if they have questions about the work, they can sign into "Google Meet," a video chat service. It gives the students the ability to talk to their teachers during the time of day they would normally be in class with that teacher.

Connor agrees with his sister that this process is not ideal.

"The biggest struggle is probably not having the teacher [there] but you also have all this technology around you. You have your phone, gaming console, all that stuff," said Connor. "You have all that temptation to sit down and not do your work rather than just play video games because you know, most people would rather do that."

Byron Public Schools is continuing its distance learning through May 4th for the time being.