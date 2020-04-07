Driver crashes into Kasson Dollar General, at least $10,000 worth of damage estimated

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities in Kasson responded to a Dollar General on Tuesday after a driver crashed into the building while trying to park their car.

According to Kasson Fire Chief Joe Fitch, the driver of the car accidentally put their foot on the accelerator instead of the brakes. This happened around 11:45 a.m. at the business located at 1101 Mantorville Avenue North.

Authorities said the driver was not injured, and a shopper inside suffered minor injuries after their leg was hit by a cooler. The shopper was reportedly seen and released by Dodge Center Ambulance at the scene.

Authorities said there minor damage to the outside of the building, along with damage to sheetrock inside. The damage is reportedly estimated between $10,000 and $15,000.

Kasson Fire Department and the Kasson Police Department responded to call along with Dodge Center Ambulance.