Gov. Walz talks stay-at-home extension, data showing “distancing” is working

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Gov. Tim Walz's "stay-at-home" executive order was scheduled to end on Friday, April 10th at 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Walz furthered the discussion about extending the order.

"I think what you can expect is we'll continue doing a lot of things we're doing but I think our plan will be much more refined. And I think that's what a lot of Minnesotans are asking for that we get it, we did what you asked. Now is there a way that we can do some other things, that still keep us moving the right way," Walz said.

The decision on how long to extend the order and what changes will be made is being based on data.

"One of the ways at which we are trying to track the effectiveness of the slow the spread effort, is to look at the rate at which COVID-19 is doubling. That is a key metric that tells us where on the curve we are and whether we're starting to see the exponential growth," said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. "We're happy to note that Minnesota so far is seeing a slower rate of doubling that we might have anticipated so far."

Malcolm said at the beginning of March cases doubled every one to two days in the state. But from the week of March 18th, and every day since, the case number is only doubling every eight days, meaning the infection rate has slowed and remains steady.

"That's good news for our state it tells us that social distancing and other mitigations are having a positive impact," Malcolm said.

Walz agreed and is looking to minimize the economic impact while still keeping everyone safe.

"If there is any possibility at all, of getting you back into that workforce without increasing the chance of spread or tapping out of our health care system that is what out intent is to do, to do it smartly," said Walz.

The governor is also fielding concerns about people being unable to gather with friends in family, as major religious holidays approach.

"I hear Minnesotans on this, I'm hearing from religious communities, from many of my neighbors, from legislatures, about figuring out ways of if we can social distance and be able to honor our traditions. I would just remind people the best things we can do is social distancing," Walz said.

State officials are also beginning to get some information about how COVID-19 can impact certain ethnic groups. Malcolm said because African Americans and Native Americans suffer higher rates of underlying conditions like heart disease and diabetes, COVID-19 can disproportionately affect those groups.