Investigation underway after pregnant cow found partially butchered in Mower County field

NEAR RACINE, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Mower County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crime involving the death of a cow and her unborn calf.

Authorities said a farmer south of Racine reported finding one of his cows dead around noon on Sunday.

The cow had been shot while grazing in a field and was partially butchered, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office said 5-year-old cow was pregnant at the time and her calf did not survive.

Anyone with information on who is responsible is asked to call the Mower County Sheriff's Office to speak with an investigator.