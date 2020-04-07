UPDATE: Minnesota Legislature OKs protection for front-line workers

UPDATE 4:10 p.m.:

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minnesota lawmakers have passed legislation to ensure first responders and health care workers who catch the coronavirus qualify for workers compensation, even if they can't prove they caught it at work.

The House passed the bill 130-4 and the Senate sent it to the governor unanimously. COVID-19 is the disease caused by the virus. A doctor's diagnosis of COVID-19 without a test to confirm it will be acceptable. Minnesota's count of infections meanwhile surpassed 1,000.

Health officials have reported 83 new cases, taking the state's total to 1,069. The Minnesota Department of Health said of those who tested positive, 549 no longer need to be isolated. There have been four new deaths, for a total of 34.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press