Minnesota reports 34 COVID-19 deaths, 120 hospitalized

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 83 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,069 in the state.

Of those who tested positive for COVID-19, MDH said 549 people no longer need to be isolated.

The Department reported on Tuesday that 34 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, four more than reported the previous day. MDH said those who have died were between the ages of 58 and 100 years old.

Health officials also said 120 people are hospitalized in the state and 64 are in the ICU. MDH said those hospitalized in the ICU have been between the ages of 25 and 95, with a median age of 65.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

MDH said 103 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Olmsted County, and two people have died. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.