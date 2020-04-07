Patience and compassion: tips for distance learning

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Distance learning is underway for most local students and that can be daunting as parents try to balance their work and their child's schoolwork.

Parents are Important in Rochester (PAIIR) has tips on how to make the experience easier.

Some for tips for making distance learning a success are:

Allow yourself and children to take breaks

Add structure but don't be too rigid

Embrace the extra time together

Remember to be compassionate with yourself and child

"When all else fails, disconnect, cuddle, read with them, take a moment to build that relationship. We all do better when we feel better about ourselves and we feel better about the connections that we have," PAIIR's Karen Trewartha-Weiner said.