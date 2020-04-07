Stewartville Fire and Rescue temporarily suspends first response

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Stewartville Fire and Rescue is temporarily suspending its first response.

The decision was made last week due to state and national shortages of personal protection equipment that protects first responders and the community.

The Stewartville Fire Department will still be responding to fires, motor vehicles crashes and any rescues.

According to the SFD executive board and city administration, first response services will resume when it is safely possible.