Trump administration approves Minnesota request for federal disaster assistance

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KBJR) -- President Donald Trump has granted Minnesota's request for federal disaster assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A news release from FEMA says the declaration retroactively 'began' on January 20th and will continue until another announcement is made.

Federal funding will now be made available to State, tribal and certain eligible local governments and private nonprofits for emergency protective measures for all areas of the state impacted by COVID-19.

In a letter, Minnesota's Congressional Delegation urged the administration to declare a disaster citing the lack of supplies and limited capacity in the state's healthcare facilities along with the 300,000 applications for unemployment that have been filed since the onset of the pandemic.

“The coronavirus pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis across Minnesota,” U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar said. “This declaration is a step toward making sure those in need have access to critical resources. I will continue working to ensure that all Minnesotans, as well as our state’s health care facilities, small businesses, and farmers, have access to much needed relief.”

As of Tuesday, The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,069 positive COVID-19 cases. About half were reported as "recovered". 34 people had died.