UK’s Johnson is stable in ICU with virus, received oxygen

LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office says he is in stable condition in a hospital intensive care unit with the coronavirus.

Spokesman James Slack says Johnson is receiving oxygen but is not on a ventilator.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has taken over many of Johnson's duties temporarily while he is being treated at St. Thomas' Hospital. Britain has no official post of deputy prime minister.

Johnson is the first major world leader to be confirmed to have the virus. He was admitted late Sunday, 10 days after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and was moved to the ICU Monday after his condition deteriorated.

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press