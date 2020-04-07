Union says Iowa Veterans Home workers at risk of infection

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) -- A union leader is complaining that a large Iowa nursing home for veterans is forcing some employees to work after they were exposed to a colleague who tested positive for coronavirus.

AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan said the situation at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown is potentially putting employees and its 550 residents at risk of infection.

Pat Garrett, a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, said that three employees at the home tested positive in late March, were sent home and are recovering.

He said the home has tested 23 residents for COVID-19 so far and all have been negative.