VIRUS PEAK: Rochester officials explain community response

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - In Minnesota, it's all about preparing for the storm that is on the horizon.

"I think right now we're in a really good position," said Dr. Pritish Tosh, Mayo Clinic infectious disease expert.

Mayo Clinic has been preparing for a pandemic for years, but stay at home orders and social distancing practices are buying hospitals across the state crucial time.

"We're doing a great job of preparing ourselves to handle the burden on the system," said Olmsted County public health services director Graham Briggs. "If it holds, we're looking at being closer to 500 deaths than a thousand."

As for what you can do to protect yourself, some safety measures are better than others.

"Public health has not recommended that people wear gloves," Dr. Tosh said. "They have recommended that people practice good hand hygiene."

People have also started to wear masks at the CDC's recommendation, but Dr. Tosh reminds us this isn't necessarily to protect you from exposure.

"The benefit is to the people around [you], basically helping everyone to contain their own droplets so that they don't spread it to other people," said Dr. Tosh.

People at home are finding makeshift things to use as masks, including scarfs, yet health officials say the best way to prevent the spread of this disease is simply to stay at home.

"The virus needs someone to jump into," said Briggs. "If you stay far enough away from other people, we're not going to give that virus anything to jump into."

Despite Olmsted County having the second highest number of cases in the state, the lower rate of community transmission proves that this may not be a bad thing.

We may be capturing some of those more mildly ill younger people that aren't needing to be hospitalized," Briggs said. "We're able to do contact tracing around those cases and maybe be able to put a bigger dent in community transmission."

Testing for coronavirus cases continues to serve hundreds a day at the Graham Park site in Rochester.

Dr. Tosh says that the malaria drug hydrochloroquine is being considered as a possible treatment but is just one of many options being tested.

As always, the best things to do are wash your hands, cover your cough and most importantly, stay six feet away from others.