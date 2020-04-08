78-year-old woman found dead near her home

NEAR LA CRESCENT, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Houston County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a woman missing on Sunday April 5 at 3 a.m. near La Crescent on Township road.

When deputies arrived they discovered the woman had left her home on foot Saturday evening.

Immediate search around the home was unsuccessful. The search expanded and multiple agencies were employed including the state patrol helicopter.

The woman was found around noon Sunday in a swampy, wooded area near the home.

The woman was deceased when they found her.

The incident is currently under investigation and no additional details have been released at this time.