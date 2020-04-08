BREAKING: Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 4

The livestream is also available here.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has announced the extension of the stay-at-home order until May 4.

The initial stay-at-home order was scheduled to last through April 10.

“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Walz said in a news release. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change. Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives – which is why I made the data-driven decision to extend the Stay Home Order until May 4.”

Walz said his executive order also extends the closure of bars, restaurants and other public accommodations through 11:59 p.m. on May 3.

"The Governor’s order to stay home is forecasted to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19, pushing out the peak of the disease and allowing the state to continue key preparations for the pandemic. These preparations include building new hospital capacity and buying ventilators and masks, planning for how to protect those most at risk, expanding testing, and freeing up time for health care giants like the Mayo Clinic to develop critical treatments for the virus," the news release said.

According to a news release from Gov. Walz, under the extended stay-at-home order, Minnesotans may leave their residences only to perform the following activities, and while practicing social distancing:

Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations.

Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.

Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.

Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out.

Essential intrastate and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.

Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household.

Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.

Moving or relocation, such as moving to a new home or place of residence.

Voting, including all local and state elections.

Funerals, provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.

Tribal activities and lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.

Walz also said all workers who can work from home must do so, and workers in critical sectors who can't work from home are allowed to go to work. Read more about critical sectors exemptions here.