FAQs about CARES Act stimulus checks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On March 27th, President Trump signed into law the Coronavirus, Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus or CARES Act. The bill calls for direct payments of $1,200 to qualifying Americans or $2,400 to couples.

So, when can you expect the money? Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said stimulus direct deposits could go out as soon as next week. Here are some frequently asked questions about the checks to help see if you'll be getting one.

Q: First, Who qualifies for the stimulus checks?

A: Anyone who makes under $75,000 per year or under $150,000 if you're married. From there, the amount you receive goes down $5 for every $100 over the $75,000 income threshold. Individuals making at least $99,000 or couples making at least $198,000 a year are not eligible.

Q: Who is not eligible for the rebates? A: Couples can also receive up to $500 for children under the age of 17. Any young adults still claimed as a dependent by their parents for tax purposes are not eligible. Adult dependents are not eligible either.

Q: I receive social security payments, so I don't file taxes. What do I do?

A: Nothing. The government will use your information on file at the the Social Security Administration to get you your check.

Q: What if I don't file taxes because I earn less than $12,200 per year?

A: You've got some paperwork to do. You'll need to file returns for both 2018 and 2019 to get that stimulus check. You can do that for both years on the IRS website.

People who had their tax refunds direct deposited will get the money first. Anyone who had a check mailed will have to wait. The Treasury Department hopes to have an online portal for those citizens to sign up for direct deposit soon.