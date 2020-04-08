River Flood Warning is in effect

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Houston County

The Flood Warning continues for

The Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* until further notice…or until the warning is cancelled.

* At 9:15 AM Wednesday the stage was 12.5 feet.

* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river will hold nearly steady through Friday, then

very slowly fall to around 12.2 feet by next Wednesday.

* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the

Town of Campbell.

&&