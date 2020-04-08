Showers and gusty winds today; much colder air blows in for the rest of the week

Showers and gusty winds today; much colder air blows in for the rest of the weekUpdated
We've reached what looks to be a pivotal day in our upcoming weather story as a potent cold front works its way across the area, bringing a chance for some light showers and isolated thunderstorms this morning and early afternoon followed by gusty, strong northwest winds that will mainly kick in for the afternoon behind that front. Those winds will be responsible for drawing in cooler air later tonight and for the next few days.