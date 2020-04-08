Thursdays Downtown canceled for June

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- According to a news release Wednesday night, the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA) is Thursdays Downtown for June with a new expected start date of July 2.

The RDA also plans to use a smaller amount of space for the events still on the schedule.

The changes are a result of the ongoing coronivirus pandemic.

"Delaying the start date of Thursdays Downtown and reducing the event footprint will give us the best chance of producing a quality event series, while minimizing financial risk to all involved and keeping us nimble enough to respond to changing public health guidelines,” said Holly Masek, Rochester Downtown Alliance executive director.

