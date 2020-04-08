Walz signs bill ensuring workers’ comp for front-line workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced he has signed a bill expanding workers' compensation eligibility for front-line workers and emergency first responders.

The bill helps front-line workers receive workers' compensation if they test positive for COVID-19, by providing the presumption that the infection is work-related unless the employer proves otherwise.

This includes doctors and nurses, firefighters, paramedics, police, long-term care workers, home health workers, correctional officers and child care providers, according to the news release from Gov. Walz.

“Minnesotans came together – labor organizations, businesses, Democrats, and Republicans – to move this legislation forward,” Walz said in a news release. “Our first responders and front-line workers are making tremendous sacrifices – and it’s our duty to protect them as best we can. This law does exactly that.”

