Wintry weather returns

After temperatures reached the upper 60s and lower 70s on Tuesday, wintry type temperatures will return to the forecast this weekend and all through next week. The current 6-10 Day Temperature Outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has most of the U.S in "colder-than-normal" temperatures through April 18th. Highs will sit steady in the middle and upper 30s most of next week.

Highs will warm into the middle and upper 40s Friday and Saturday. Temperature-wise, Sunday will be the start of the decline. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s Sunday and then should stay in the middle 30s through Thursday of next week.

Thursday Forecast:

We'll have brisk temperatures to start the morning on Thursday. Highs will only warm into the upper 30s and lower 40s during the afternoon. There will be a chance for spotty showers and even flurries during the late morning and early afternoon. Accumulations will be minor across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Skies will begin to clear after 3 p.m with temperatures dropping into the upper 20s for overnight lows.

Precipitation chances return the forecast Saturday and Sunday with chances for rain on Saturday and a light rain/snow mix on Sunday. Dry conditions are expected for the beginning of next week.

Nick