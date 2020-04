Tonight's edition of Coronavirus Creativity features:

A future Lourdes Eagle pulling a truck

Lourdes' Alyssa Ustby juggling basketballs and making a lay up... while on a rip stick

Stewartville's Will Tschetter making basketball trick shots

Much more!

If you have a video you think is worthy of making it on the air, send it to sports@kttc.com. Thank you for all the GREAT submissions so far!