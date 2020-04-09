COVID-19 TREATMENT: What happens if I get sick?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - With 114 cases just in Olmsted County and unknown numbers of carriers of the virus, extra precautions are never a bad idea, including using social distancing while staying at home.

"That's difficult, but if there is a way to do that, it's probably not a bad idea," said Kari Etrheim of Olmsted County Public Health.

Fewer than 4 percent of total coronavirus tests come back positive. If you do catch the coronavirus, it's not necessarily a death sentence.

"Some folks are getting the virus and it's acting more like the common cold," said Dr. Richard Oeckler, Mayo Clinic pulmonologist.

However, symptoms can be more serious in others, with about 4 percent of cases in Minnesota being fatal.

"It's that brisk inflammatory response that your body mounts against the virus or the virus is creating that's causing a lot of damage within the lungs," said Dr. Oeckler.

While under a quarter of coronavirus cases require hospitalization, Mayo Clinic has several treatment options while a vaccine is still being developed.

"The first thing that would happen is you would have an IV placed and probably have a nasal cannula on for oxygen supplementation," said Oeckler.

A ventilator is the next step, but it can also cause complications.

"You don't sense that you're getting enough oxygen. Your brain has the lungs breathe harder and faster," Oeckler said. "When you're on a breathing machine, that can cause some problems.

If a person's lungs are too damaged for even a ventilator, a machine known as an ECMO is required to deliver oxygen to your organs.

"Blood comes out of the body through a catheter, runs through a machine that oxygenates it and then puts the blood back in the body bypassing the lungs," said Oeckler.

Due to limited supply and risk of complications, it's a last resort.

"Fortunately, we've not seen very many patients that are getting even to the level of ICU support let alone the extracorporeal support," said the doctor.

With no vaccine or medical cure, the best thing at the moment to heal you is actually your own body.

"The idea here again is to provide that supportive care while your body hopefully heals itself," Oeckler concluded.

In Minnesota, 143 people are currently hospitalized because of coronavirus, 63 of those in an intensive care unit.