GIVING BACK: Auto insurance companies pay back millions during pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Auto insurance agencies across the country are giving back millions of dollars to customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Across the state, crashes and DWIs have plummeted. A huge aspect of that is the stay-at-home order, keeping drivers off roads.

American Family Insurance is giving back estimated loses of $200 million back to its drivers. In Minnesota, that turns out to be $23 million, averaging about $100 per household or $50 per vehicle.

Another company stepping up is Allstate Insurance. Minnesota Allstate holders will receive about 15 percent of their monthly premium back. Along with that, the company is offering free identity protection for the rest of the year.

"In the situation that we are in, the unprecedented decline in driving, we thought it was fair and the right thing to do to provide a shelter in place pay back," Allstate Midwest Region Manager Anna Rohan said.

"Its just a small way we are helping out clients during this difficult time," American Family associate agent Cate Rogers said.

Geico and Liberty Mutual are taking part in similar programs. Read more about what other companies are doing, here.