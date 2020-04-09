Iowa lawmakers add 2 weeks to session break with return April 30

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- A state group voted Thursday to extend the Iowa Legislature's adjournment until April 30.

The 24-member Iowa Legislative Council, which makes rules when the legislative body isn't in session, voted in a telephone conference call to extend the recess as concerns remain over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state.

Legislators in March passed a resolution that prevented meetings until April 15.

The number of Iowans testing positive for COVID-19 increased by 125 cases on Thursday to a total of 1,270.

By DAVID PITT

Associated Press