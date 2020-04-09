Minnesota reports 11 more COVID-19 deaths, death toll at 50

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Thursday 11 more people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the state death toll to 50.

The Department said the people who died were between the ages of 56 and 100 years old, with a median age of 87.

MDH said 1,242 people have tested positive in Minnesota, 88 more than were reported on Wednesday. Health officials said 675 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

There have been 114 confirmed cases in Olmsted County, according to the Department of Health. Find a full breakdown of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

MDH said about 32,294 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

Health officials said 145 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 63 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

