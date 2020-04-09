MN officials want non- congregate shelters to help avoid COVID-19 infections

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- Minnesota officials want to establish temporary shelters to help slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

"Providing people affected by COVID-19 a separate place to live while they go through quarantine or isolation in order to reduce the spread of the virus," said Joe Kelly, Homeland Security and Emergency Management Commisioner.

He said the state has asked FEMA for help with that plan.

"What if the person is experiencing homelessness? They don't have a home to go to. What if the person can't return to their usual residence? Because of the risk of exposing other household members to the virus. Instead of creating a complicated shelter system, we just want to use the space that's already available. Compensate the owner and get reimbursed for FEMA for the cost," Kelly said.

Officials are also explaining what they mean by saying "peak" of the outbreak is expected to hit Minnesota in July.

"So when we say peak that doesn't mean everything is over, that's the critical time at which were we're trying to calibrate the number of people needing intensive care and the availability if that care," said Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Governor Tim Walz also hopes Minnesota can have its own testing kits to get a more accurate handle on where infections are popping up.

"I'm envisioning us being able to test tens of thousands on the spot daily. But one of the problems is everything in this world is a global supply chain," Walz said.

He also dismissed the suggestion that everyone getting the virus now would be a good idea.

"People are promoting, 'well we should all just get it right now and be over with it,' that's a really really bad idea, but what people are trying to think about is how do were prepared over the course until we get that vaccine," Walz said.

As far as long term goals, Walz is looking at a sustainable way to combat the virus while letting more people get back to work.