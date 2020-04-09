Rochester man pleads not guilty in March 2019 murder of Garad Roble

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- One of the men charged in the murder of Garad Roble pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

31-year-old Muhidin Abukar was arrested last August, and was later charged with second-degree murder with intent. He is being held at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on $10 million dollar bail.

On March 5, 2019, deputies found Roble's body on a gravel stretch of 45th Street Southeast, just outside of Rochester.

Roble suffered gunshot wounds to his head and abdomen. Deputies found at least ten pistol shell casings at the scene. According to a criminal complaint, the gun investigators believe was used in the murder was later found under a bridge in Northwest Rochester.

According to court documents, security footage showed Abukar and Roble drinking at The Loop in downtown Rochester.

Investigators said they got into a car driven by Ayub Iman, a 23-year-old Rochester man who was also allegedly involved in the murder. Iman is also being charged with second-degree murder. He has not made a plea yet, and he is being held on $1 million bail.

A jury trial for Abukar has not yet been scheduled.