Snow chances return Sunday

Wintry weather impacted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa most of Thursday and accumulating snowfall could return to the forecast this upcoming weekend!

Skies will clear late Thursday into early Friday morning dropping temperatures down into the lower 30s and upper 20s to start off Friday. Sunny skies are expected through Friday afternoon with highs warming into the upper 40s and even lower 50s. Rain chances stay out of the forecast until late Friday into early Saturday morning.

Our next weather-maker will bring rain to SE Minnesota and NE Iowa on Saturday and then the possibility of snowfall on Sunday. There's still some uncertainty in the forecast for Sunday afternoon. Our snow chances will depend on the track of the low-pressure and how cold temperatures will get on Sunday.

Temperatures will warm into the lower 50s on Saturday and the precipitation type will stay as rain throughout Saturday. As the low-pressure continues to move to the NE, temperatures will begin to drop on Sunday. This is when precipitation type will change from rain to snow Sunday afternoon. There are some question marks in the forecast for Sunday. The track of the low, location of the snow bands, and uncertainty with snowfall amounts. Right now, it does appear that accumulating snowfall will be possible on Sunday afternoon. Stay with us as we continue to update the forecast through the next 48-hours.

Nick