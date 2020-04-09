UK’s Johnson out of intensive care as condition improves

LONDON (AP) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care, his office says.

In a statement Thursday, a spokesman at 10, Downing Street said Johnson "has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery."

Johnson had been in intensive care for three days after his symptoms for coronavirus worsened. He tested positive for the virus two weeks ago and at first had only "mild" symptoms.

By JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press