Wearing a mask in public: What you need to know

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The CDC released new guidelines on April 3 saying that while social distancing is working, citizens should also be wearing a cloth face masks in public places where it can be hard to maintain a distance of six feet from other people.

Shay Baumbach, Public Information Officer for Olmsted County Public Health says, "So especially with the homemade masks, which is what the CDC is recommending, the important thing to remember is your homemade mask is to protect others. So if I were to be wearing a mask, I'd be protecting you and if you were wearing a mask, you'd be protecting me."

So who should be wearing a mask? And if I have a baby, should they wear one as well?

Baumbach says, "We definitely don't want young children under the age of two to be wearing a mask, anybody who has trouble breathing, and anybody who is unable to remove the mask."

Masks alone still aren't the best solution.

Baumbach says, "Wearing a homemade mask is not a substitute for social distancing. The primary protective measure is and remains washing your hands, covering your cough, and then social distancing."

Baumbach and the CDC recommend using a 100% cotton homemade mask.

She says there are still no guidelines for gloves but, gloves are not meant as a way to avoid washing your hands but rather to stop cross-contamination. So, if you choose to wear gloves you need to put on a new pair every time you touch something that isn't clean. Most health officials say the best option is to just wash your hands.