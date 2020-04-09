WI primary prompts DFL lawmakers to propose election changes amid COVID-19

St. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC)-- Wisconsin voters stood in lines for hours on Tuesday, faces covered, to vote in-person for the Wisconsin primary.

The decision to hold the the in-person primary was plagued by controversy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and politics. The National Guard was needed to man the polls due to poll worker shortage.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' attempted at the last minute to delay the election until June.

Wisconsin Republicans contested this, stating that delaying the election was outside the power of a governor and unconstitutional. The Wisconsin Supreme Court agreed and so did the United States Supreme Court.

Some voters expressed frustration; they felt that they were being forced to choose between their health and their right to vote. Some absentee ballots still need to be counted and results of the election will not be known until next week.

Wisconsin's primary election problems have prompted three DFL lawmakers to propose a plan aimed at making Minnesota's upcoming elections safer amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The best way to ensure that every eligible Minnesota voter is able to cast their ballot is to make it easy to vote by mail this election. This has worked well for other states, and will avoid undemocratic and dangerous elections like we saw this week in Wisconsin," Representative Jamie Long said.

Representative Jamie Long, Senator Nick Frentz, and DFL Party Chairman Ken Martin announced their "Defending Democracy" plan on Thursday.

According to a news conference Thursday morning, the plan proposes the following:

Send every registered Minnesota voter an absentee ballot, including pre-paid postage for return.

Accept all absentee ballots that are postmarked by Election Day rather than those that are received by Election Day.

Allow people and community organizations to assist voters to complete, collect and deliver sealed ballots.

Allow individuals on Minnesota’s 11 reservations to serve as witnesses for absentee ballots, even if the individuals lack a street address.

Additional proposals include:

Allow voters to cast their ballot in-person for the 46 days prior to Election Day.

Assist the counties and cities that run elections so that they may have more early- and Election Day polling locations in order that the number of people waiting in line to vote in-person will be reduced.

Extend the May 1 deadline for major political parties to submit the names of those who will serve as election judges, providing time to recruit younger people to operate our elections, which rely on nearly 30,000 workers.

Assist municipalities and counties to place ballot drop-boxes outside of local government buildings.

Work to ensure that all polling locations are sanitized to protect voters and election judges.

The lawmakers said they want to get a plan in place before legislation adjourns in May.

They said they have gotten support from people on both sides of the aisle and pointed out this would measure is only proposed for the August and November elections.