Windy and cold today; March-like weather continues into the weekend

The spell of seasonably mild, spring-like weather we've been enjoying this week has come to an end, unfortunately, and now we're facing colder, windier weather more reminiscent of mid-March in our weather picture for the next several days.

The storm system that produced showers and gusty winds Wednesday has moved to the Great Lakes, but more energy rotating in on the backside of that system will bring rain and snow showers to our area today with even stronger wind gusts. Expect occasional sunshine between those showers that will be most widespread from mid-morning through the late afternoon with just enough instability for a few rumbles of thunder at times. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s with northwest winds gusting to 45 miles per hour adding quite a chill to the air. Wind chill values will be in the 20s to lower 30s throughout the day.

After a clear and rather cold night tonight, high pressure will move in for Friday, bringing bright, cool, but quieter weather for our area. We'll have sunshine and a few clouds tomorrow with lighter west winds and high temperatures will be in the mid-40s.

Easter weekend is looking cool and unsettled with light rain Saturday with high temperatures around 50 degrees. Light snow will mix in for much of Easter Sunday perhaps leading to a coating of grassy accumulation. High temperatures will be in the lower 40s Sunday with a rough northwest breeze that will keep wind chill levels in the 20s.

A few more snow showers will be possible off and on during the day Monday, possibly coating grassy surfaces again. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s with even gustier winds keeping wind chill values in the teens and 20s.

After a few bright, but chilly days with high temperatures in the upper 30s, we'll slowly begin to warm up to the 40s by next Friday.