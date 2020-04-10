An Easter snowstorm seems likely

We are heading towards the middle of April and it appears we aren't done with winter just yet. A "Winter Storm Watch" has been issued by the National Weather Service and is in effect from 7 a.m Sunday until 7 a.m. Significant amounts of snow will be possible Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Let's walk through the forecast because there still is some uncertainty in the forecast.

The forecast is still on track for Saturday. Highs will warm into the middle and lower 50s with overcast conditions. Scattered showers will move across the area during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s early Sunday morning and continue to drop near freezing during the daytime hours. Some of the questions above have becoming a little more clear.

The location for significant snowfall amounts has become more clear with the latest model guidance. Areas within the watch could see 5"+ of snowfall accumulations. There will be a sharp cutoff the SE of Mason City, Osage, and Preston. I think there will be some mixing happening to the SE of those cities which will limit snowfall accumulations.

Timing:

Precipitation will slowly change to snow as temperatures drop through the morning Sunday. Most of the areas in dark blue can expect moderate snowfall to start in the late morning and early afternoon. Snowfall will continue until the early morning hours Monday. Lingering until around 5-6 a.m Monday.

Travel Impacts:

Winds will be gusty out of north around 20-30 mph with gusts reaching near 35 mph. Blowing and drifting snow could be an issue in rural areas. Visibility could be reduced to less than 1 mile at times. If you have to travel on Sunday do so wisely!

Snowfall Totals:

Rochester: 4-8"

Albert Lea: 4-8"

Austin: 4-8"

Mason City: 3-7"

Lake City: 3-7"

Winona: 3-7"

Preston: 3-7"

Dodge Center: 4-8"

Stewartville: 4-8"

Byron: 4-8"



Nick