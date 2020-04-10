Bright and quieter today; rain, then snow possible over the weekend

Bright, quiet weather is returning to the region today, giving us a nice breather in the wake of the raw, wintry weather we experienced on Thursday. High pressure gliding through the Upper Mississippi Valley today will bring us sunshine with diminishing winds, and although temperatures will be a bit cooler than the seasonal average, our afternoon readings will be about ten degrees warmer than the 30s we dealt with on Thursday.

Clouds will thicken tonight as a large storm system approaches from the west, bringing unsettled weather for most of our Easter weekend. Temperatures overnight will stay just above freezing with light southwest winds.

Clouds will continue to thicken Saturday morning with light rain developing in the afternoon hours. Temperatures will climb from the 30s in the early morning to the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon which is within a few degrees of the seasonal average. Unfortunately, that looks to be the last day featuring typical seasonal temperatures for several days as colder, more March-like weather looks to settle in for much of the upcoming week.

We'll start Easter Sunday with light rain in the area, but as colder air aloft mixes in on the north side of that approaching storm system, we'll see a change to snow during the morning and early afternoon hours. At this point, it's difficult to pinpoint exactly how much snow will accumulate, but it does look like we'll have at least a minor coating. It's also possible that several inches will accumulate during the afternoon and evening. Blowing and drifting of that snow will be possible later in the day as north winds will be gusting to 25 and 30 miles per hour. High temperatures will only be in the mid 30s, so you can imagine wind chill levels will be rather uncomfortable. Expect wind chill indices in the teens and 20s for most of the day on Easter.

A few light snow showers will continue to rotate into the area on the backside of that system Sunday night and Monday morning with a little light additional accumulation possible. Raw, gusty northwest winds behind the storm system may cause more blowing and drifting conditions for much of Monday. Even with a little sunshine from time to time Monday, we'll only manage high temperatures in the mid-30s with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Aside from a few snow flurries Tuesday, things will be a little quieter for us with cold sunshine expected through most of the day and high temperatures will be in the mid 30s once again, a full 20 degrees below the seasonal average.

We'll have chilly sunshine and more of those 30s for Wednesday before warmer air finally begins to work its way back into the region, helping us reach the lower 40s on Thursday. Light rain will be possible next Friday with temperatures climbing well into the 40s for a change.