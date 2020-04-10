COVID-19 CLOSURES: Local businesses recognize Class of 2020 in unique way

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) - Senior year is supposed to be the best.

"You look forward to this moment your whole high school career and all of a sudden it's gone," said Alexa Christensen, senior at Albert Lea High School.

With schools closed, many seniors who looked forward to prom and other activities now wonder if now they will even walk across the stage for graduation.

Amid all the uncertainty, Christensen and her mom found a way to show support and bring together seniors through their business.

"She came to my room one morning and said 'Hey, I have an idea,'" remembers Christensen, who works alongside her mother.

Budget Signs decided to make 'Seniors 2020' yard signs.

"We just took over this business as of the first of the year," said owner Kelly Wangsness. "I thought this would be a really great way to support our community and support our seniors, especially with my daughter being a senior."

Despite public interest, they ran into issues with time and costs, so Budget Signs partnered with local businesses to sponsor the effort.

"We had an overwhelming response to that. Lots of businesses," Wangsness said. "Even after we had to shut it down and just go with what we had, we still had people reach out to us."

Originally only given out to the families of seniors, they are now being made available to everyone and can be seen throughout Albert Lea.

"They're here until they're gone," said Wangsness.

While distance learning is not how Christensen wants to spend her senior year, she is not finding it too difficult.

"It's not too bad especially because I'm used to it because of my college classes," said the senior, who spends most of her free time in the shop. "Definitely social media helps. Snapchat, texting."

Yet there are still some that are a little dismayed.

"I feel bad for all of the people that did get their prom dresses and everything like that. They paid a lot of money and now can't go anymore," Christensen said. "That sucks really bad but I'm glad that I can give some hope to the other seniors out there."

Budget Signs is working with other communities and businesses to do the same for their senior classes.