ESSENTIAL BUSINESSES: Lawn care services added to the list

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- When Minnesota Governor Tim Walz extended his 'stay at home' executive order Wednesday, he also modified the order to include more businesses as essential allowing them back to work.

That list now includes lawn care and landscaping businesses, including American Turf Technician and Creative Curb Appeal in Rochester.

American Turf Technician and Creative Curb Appeal Manager Mandy Wiley.

"I got the article right to my phone and when I read that and saw that we are apart of critical sector I got happy and excited," Mandy Wiley said, American Turf Technician and Creative Curb Appeal Manager. She added, "With the pandemic and everything that has happened we have seen a cut in revenue."

One thing that surprised Wiley is the number of people wanting lawn care during the shut down.

"I was actually really surprised with the amount of phone calls that we were getting from customers," Wiley stated. "We do cater to the older demographic of people so they can't really get at and mow their own yards."

In order to keep the employees and community safe the company is taking extra precaution to sanitize the equipment.

Although business is now back to usual, Mother Nature might be putting a pause on lawn care once again.

"We want to get out and get started right away, but the snow is going to put a hold on that," Mandy said. "My greatest hope is that we can return to some kind of normalcy."