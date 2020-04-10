FOCUSED ON IMPROVEMENT: Caledonia’s Noah King Talks About His College Decision

CALEDONIA, Minn. (KTTC) - Noah King has never backed down. Not from a challenge, not from an opponent, not from anybody.

It's what made him an All-State Selection in both basketball and football, and a Division I prospect in both.

But this spring, King faced a challenge unlike any other. He re-opened his recruitment after previously committing to South Dakota State for basketball, but then a global pandemic shut down the world. And suddenly, getting recruited got a whole lot harder.

"Ever since I re-opened my recruitment, I haven't been able to get to campus and go on a visit, or see any coaches in person unless they came to a game. So, there were some challenges with all that I guess," Noah said.

Enter Kirkwood (IA) Community College, winners of two national titles in the last five seasons, in nearby Iowa. Noah had found his destination.

"They've had a lot of history and success and helped players win a lot of games," he said. "But also reach their goal of getting to the next level."

The next level is a place Noah is used to reaching, and not only on the basketball court. At Caledonia, Noah was undefeated as the starting quarterback and led the Warriors to two of their five consecutive state titles. Still, playing football in college isn't something he considered.

"I've always liked basketball a little bit more," said King. "The games are pretty close, but I enjoy practices a little more for basketball. I know either way, it'll be hard to not play one next year, but I think it would be harder to not play basketball. I just like basketball a little bit more."

Now that he's focused full-time on basketball, Noah is ready to take his game to it's full potential.

"I just want to improve as a player and help my team a lot this year first and foremost," King said. "Hopefully, we'll win a lot of games and become a better player in this next year. Hopefully after that, find a good fit to transfer to and attend a school that I feel is the right choice and the goal hopefully is for that to be at a Division I school."

Noah King is focused on improvement, and he's found just the place to do it.