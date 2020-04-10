How and where you can donate face masks in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County has announced that government and health care partners are coming together to collect and distribute masks to organizations in need.

This announcement comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that individuals should cover their face in public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19, although wearing a face masks should not replace social distancing efforts.

Olmsted County said it came to this decision as demands continue to increase for non-medical essential workers and volunteers.

Olmsted County said mask donations should follow CDC guidelines and should allow for breathing without restriction.

Find out how the CDC recommends making a cloth face mask here.

"Thank you for all the individuals donating their time to sew masks. Your assistance provides our essential workers with additional safeguards as they continue to perform their daily responsibilities," Olmsted County said in a news release. "By working together, we will defeat the COVID-19 virus and our community will be stronger."

Olmsted County said finished masks should be placed in a clean plastic bag before being donated.

According to a news release from Olmsted County, donations are being accepted at the following locations:

Rochester Fire Stations have bins located outside in their parking lots that are available 24/7:

Fire Station 1: 521 S Broadway

Fire Station 2: 2185 Wheelock Drive NE

Fire Station 3: 2755 2nd Street SW

Fire Station 4: 1875 41st Street NW

Fire Station 5: 305 28th Street SE

Mayo Clinic is also accepting donations to be used by staff who do not work in patient care areas as well as by patients and visitors. Mayo Clinic will be accepting donations on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at drive-up donations centers, located at:

Gonda Building, 200 First Street SW -- East entrance

Mayo Family Clinic Southeast, 4544 Canal Place SE

Olmsted Medical Center is accepting masks weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to noon at Olmsted Medical Center’s Marketing and Foundation Offices at 102 Elton Hills Drive.

Rochester Public Schools is accepting donations weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at:

Franklin Elementary School, 1801 9th Ave SE – Door 1

Jefferson Elementary School, 1201 10th Ave NE – Door 1 and 2

Gage Elementary School, 1300 40th Street NW – Door 1

Sunset Terrace Elementary School, 1707 19th Ave NW – Door 1

"Collection bins for materials are also located outside Rochester Fire Stations. Zumbro Valley Medical Society will direct these materials to individuals making face masks for agencies providing essential services," according to Olmsted County.

The news release also said individuals who want to donate fabric or elastic can call the City of Rochester COVID-19 information hotline at 507-328-2822, and agencies can request a mask by calling the hotline as well.

"Homemade face masks will be provided to congregate facilities, first responder agencies, and homecare and other healthcare settings (other than Mayo Clinic or Olmsted Medical Center) first; other agencies providing essential services to the public needing masks will also be provided if supplies allow," the news release said.