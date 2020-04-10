Iowa orders providers to take steps to address PPE shortages

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Iowa regulators ordered health care providers Friday to take steps to address a shortage of personal protective equipment for workers treating coronavirus patients.

Iowa Department of Public Health deputy director Sarah Reisetter said the department was issuing an emergency order with directives on what providers should do if they cannot get enough face masks, shields and gowns to provide standard care.

If they face shortages, providers are directed to use face masks that have expired, not change them for each patient encounter, use washable gowns and shorten hospital stays for coronavirus patients.