LIVE: Minnesota Department of Health provides COVID-19 updates (2 p.m.)

On our news app? Click here to view the live video!

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health is scheduled to provide updates on the Department's response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The updates will include information about new cases in Minnesota and investigation findings.

Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm and Infectious Disease Division Director Kris Ehresmann are scheduled to be at the media briefing.

You can watch the full 2 p.m. media briefing live on KTTC and on our website.