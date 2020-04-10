Mayo Clinic announces temporary furloughs, salary reductions for some employees

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Mayo Clinic announced that due to financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be temporarily furloughing and reducing pay for some staff members in the coming weeks.

Mayo Clinic said it can ensure full pay for staff members through April 28, but after that, the furloughs and reduced salaries will go into effect for some employees.

Mayo Clinic said the decision to postpone elective patient care eliminated most of its revenue, while the organization is making investments to develop and expand testing, conduct COVID-19 research and work to "re-align" facilities to treat patients.

"We will work with our teams in the coming weeks to ensure that our staff are supported, that the duration of this disruption is as limited as possible, and that we are ready to ramp up quickly and resume full operations when it is safe to do so," Mayo Clinic wrote in a statement.