Minnesota reports 94 more COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

(KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Friday that 94 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

MDH said a total of 1,336 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, and 732 of those who tested positive no longer need to be isolated.

That's 57 more people who no longer need to be isolated than the Department reported on Thursday.

Health officials said about 33,894 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota.

The Department reported on Friday that seven more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll in the state to 57. Health officials said the people who died were between the ages of 56 and 100 years old.

State health officials also said that 143 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, and 64 of those hospitalized are in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

For additional information on counties with confirmed cases and more, visit the Minnesota Department of Health's website.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here.