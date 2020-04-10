Minnesota sees record spike in gun purchases amid virus

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Gun advocates say Minnesotans bought thousands of self-defense firearms last month in response to potential civil unrest that could be spurred by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Star Tribune reported that the FBI conducted background checks on 96,654 transactions in Minnesota last month, the most ever in the state for a single month.

Kory Krause, who owns Frontiersman gun store in St. Louis Park, Minnesota, says the number one seller is home-defense shotguns.

He says people want to be able to protect their family if the outbreak worsens.