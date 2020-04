POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- According to Iowa Courts, the trial date for Cristhian Bahena-Rivera is set for September 29th, 2020 at 9 a.m. in Woodbury County.

Rivera is accused of murdering University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

His trial was moved from Poweshiek County to Woodbury County after his attorney and prosecutors agreed finding an impartial jury would not be possible.