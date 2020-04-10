One injured in Byron two-vehicle crash

BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) -- Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on County Road 3 and Highway 14 on Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the call came in around 8 a.m.

Authorities said a pickup truck was southbound on County Road 3 in Byron when the driver drove across the westbound lanes. The State Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck then stopped and yielded, and while crossing the eastbound lanes, it was struck by an eastbound SUV.

Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson said both vehicles ended up in the south ditch, and that the SUV rolled and ended up on its wheels.

Christianson said the driver of the SUV was extracted from the vehicle by Byron Fire and Rescue, and said they were taken to Mayo Clinic-St. Marys with non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.