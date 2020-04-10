River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 AM CDT

River Flood Warning until THU 7:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Houston County
The Flood Warning continues for
The Mississippi River at La Crosse.
* until Thursday morning…Or until the warning is cancelled.
* At 4:15 AM Friday the stage was 12.4 feet.
* Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river will continue to fall…Dropping below flood
stage by Wednesday.
* Impact…At 12.3 feet…Water begins to inundate Nelson Park in the
Town of Campbell.
&&